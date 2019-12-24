e-paper
Home / Cities / High drama as Mohali cops take custody of woman’s body before cremation

High drama as Mohali cops take custody of woman’s body before cremation

Priest had informed the police suspecting foul play; husband says she committed suicide and he wasn’t aware police had to be informed

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2019 00:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
High drama was witnessed after a priest at the Mohali cremation ground called the police suspecting foul play in the death of a married woman whose body was brought for last rites from Shahimjra village.

The deceased was identified as Neelam, 24, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was staying in Shahimajra with her husband Vikas Kumar and two-year-old daughter.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the body in its custody and sent it to the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali.

“We are waiting for her family to arrive. Further action would be taken on basis of their statement,” said station house officer (SHO) phase 1, Lakhwinder Singh.

Her husband Vikas told the police that on Sunday evening, he had gone to meet his brother-in-law in Sohana and stayed there. On Monday morning when he returned, he found the body of his wife hanging from the fan at their house while her daughter was asleep.

Vikas then reportedly informed his brother-in-law and Neelam’s family, who told him to cremate her as they will not be able to reach Mohali immediately.

Vikas told the police that he was unaware that police is to be informed about a suicide. He added that he got married to Neelam in 2016 and have a two-year-old daughter. They were to celebrate their daughter’s birthday on January 25. Police have initiated inquest proceedings.

