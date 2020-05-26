High mortality rate at Pune’s Sassoon continues to remain an issue even after change of guard

cities

Updated: May 26, 2020 20:33 IST

Pune: Sassoon General Hospital, under focus for high mortality rate during April, continues to report higher number of Covid-19 deaths.

According to statistics shared by the health department, the government-run hospital has mortality rate of 35.42% as on May 26 even as the Pune Municipal Corporation figure remains at 5.09%.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, the hospital dean, was transferred to Mumbai as joint director, directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) on April 17. Dr Chandanwale was replaced by Dr Murlidhar Tambe as the acting dean of BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital. The hospital administration has been maintaining from the beginning that most patients who were admitted came at a very critical stage.

According to Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, of the 264 Covid deaths in Pune, 89% had pre-existing ailments while 11% did not have any other illness. “Most of them who died after contracting Covid were senior citizens,” said Mhaisekar.

On the high mortality rate, Mhaisekar said, the Sassoon mortality rate had peaked in the middle of April and things are relatively better now. “It is true that the mortality rate at Sassoon as compared to other hospitals is high as maximum number of critical patients are visiting the hospital.” According to Mhaisekar, of the 125 patients who are critical and in ICU, 47 are in Sassoon alone.

As of May 25, Pune reported 5,181 progressive positive cases out of which 2,182 were active and still admitted in hospitals. The city also reported 264 deaths and as of Monday, there were 179 critical patients.

Out of these Sassoon hospital alone had reported 446 positive cases out of which 158 are still in hospital as active cases and out of those 57 are in critical condition. Out of the 264 deaths reported in PMC limits, 139 were reported from Sassoon alone.