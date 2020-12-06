Higher reaches of Himachal witness light snowfall, showers

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:54 IST

Himachal Pradesh witnessed light snowfall and showers at isolated places in the upper reaches of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts on Saturday.

State’s meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said that weather will remain dry throughout the state on December 6, while the higher and middle hills will receive snowfall and rainfall at isolated places on December 7 and will continue till December 9.

“Weather will remain dry from December 10 onwards,” he added.

Light snowfall and rainfall occurred at isolated places in the higher hills while weather was mostly dry throughout the state during the last 24 hours. As the minimum and maximum temperatures maintained normalcy, no significant changes were witnessed.

In state capital Shimla, minimum temperature touched 7.6°C, while Kufri jittered at 5.9°C.

Prominent tourist destinations including Manali shivered at 5°C, while Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 8.6°C and 6.8°C minimum temperatures.

Minimum temperature in Una was 7.2°C, while Solan recorded 4°C, Bilaspur 7.5°C, Hamirpur 8°C, Nahan 11.8°C, Mandi 5.1°C and Kalpa 0°C.

Keylong, which witnessed 2cm snow, was coldest in the state at minus 3.5°C minimum temperature.