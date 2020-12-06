e-paper
Him Suraksha Abhiyan: Over 1 lakh people screened for Covid in Hamirpur

Him Suraksha Abhiyan: Over 1 lakh people screened for Covid in Hamirpur

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hamirpur
         

The district administration has screened around 1, 16,000 people (more than 27 percent) for Covid infection in Hamirpur under the state government’s Him Suraksha Abhiyan aimed at containing the virus spread.

As part of the drive, as many as 532 teams constituted in the district carried out door-to-door sample collection for Covid testing.

During a meeting of district officials at the Salasi rest house on Saturday, forest minister Rakesh Pathania said that the state government was taking effective steps to contain Covid-19 and he would personally supervise the campaign in the district in the coming days.

Pathania said that till the vaccine was not available, the main emphasis would be to enforce the SOPs issued by the central government like wearing of face masks, washing hands and social distancing.

He said that during the next week, the district administration and elected representatives would adopt the ‘One warning, free warning’ campaign in various parts of Hamirpur to make people aware about the importance of wearing face masks. Pathania said that under the campaign, ten places in each assembly constituency of the district would be identified and the authorities would go there and spread awareness.

The minister also directed the district authorities to bring down the number of active cases by half.

Deputy commissioner Debasweta Banik detailed the steps being taken in the district with regards to the pandemic and other related issues.

