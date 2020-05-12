Himachal adopts three-pronged strategy to fight Covid-19

cities

Updated: May 12, 2020 21:41 IST

Himachal Pradesh government has adopted a three-pronged strategy to combat coronavirus effectively in the state, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

He was interacting with mediapersons in Shimla.

Thakur said that the government had set up three types of institutions where treatment of Covid-19 patients can be done.

“Twenty-four Covid Care Centres have been established with bed capacity of 1,300 patients for asymptotic people; 11 dedicated Covid health centres with bed capacity of 500 for moderate symptomatic people and severe symptomatic persons would be kept in four Covid hospitals having the capacity of 700 beds in the state,” the CM said.

He said that there were 115 ventilators, 25,000 PPE kits, 20,000 N-95 masks available in the state.

We have urged the Centre to provide 60 more ventilators to the state to meet emergency situations, he said.

CM said the medical fraternity was rendering yeoman service during the corona crisis.

He said that proper training was being imparted to doctors and paramedical staff to tackle coronavirus.

“Combating Covid-19 is the topmost priority of the government but some opposition leaders were taking this as an opportunity to play cheap politics,” he said.