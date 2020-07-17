e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal fruit merchants get CID notice over non-payment to growers

Himachal fruit merchants get CID notice over non-payment to growers

CID superintendent of police (crime) Vijendra Kalia, who issued the notices, said the merchants will be given some time to pay the dues, but stern action will be taken against those who fail to comply.

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:41 IST
Navneet Rathore
Navneet Rathore
Hindustan Times
As per the orchardists, the dues are estimated to be over ₹100 crore.
As per the orchardists, the dues are estimated to be over ₹100 crore. (Representational photo)
         

In a bid to provide outstanding amounts to orchardists who were cheated by various fruit merchants due to non-payment for their produce, a special investigation team (SIT) of Himachal Pradesh CID has issued notices to over 15 fruits merchants and asked them to show up at the CID headquarters within two weeks.

CID superintendent of police (crime) Vijendra Kalia, who issued the notices, said that the merchants will be given some time to pay the dues, but stern action will be taken against those who fail to comply.

In 2019, a five-member SIT, under Kalia’s leadership, was set up to investigate the matter as many orchardists had filed FIRs against fruit merchants in various police stations of the state. The SIT was able to nab some fruit merchants and around ₹8 crore were recovered from them and paid to orchardists, but due to the nationwide lockdown, the process had met with a halt, but now the SIT has sped it up again.

Himachal fruit vegetable and flowers association president Harish Chauhan said hundreds of orchardists have been cheated by fruit merchants as they had not paid them their dues, the amount of which is estimated to be more than ₹100 crore. This has been going on for the last seven to eight years, but after state government’s action, several orchardists were able to get their money back, Chauhan added.

top news
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers
‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In