e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal high court bars Lawrence School, Sanawar, from charging additional fee for online classes

Himachal high court bars Lawrence School, Sanawar, from charging additional fee for online classes

School ignored a digitally signed representation by 140 parents requesting the fee waiver; division bench directs the state education secretary and school headmaster to file a reply or instructions before the next date of hearing on July 20

chandigarh Updated: Jul 15, 2020 14:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The residential Lawrence School at Sanawar in Solan district boasts of alumni such as former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, former Punjab former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and actor Sanjay Dutt.
The residential Lawrence School at Sanawar in Solan district boasts of alumni such as former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, former Punjab former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and actor Sanjay Dutt.(HT file photo)
         

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh high court has restrained the Lawrence School at Sanawar in Kasauli hills, which boasts of alumni like Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, from receiving additional fee for holding virtual classes owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A division bench of justices Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Jyotsna Rewal Dua directed the state education secretary and the school headmaster to file a reply or instructions before the next date of hearing on July 20.

In a one-page order on Tuesday, the court restrained the school from receiving the balance amount of fee of Rs 1,70,800.

The court passed the order on the petition of Deepak Gupta, who moved the court on July 7. His son is in Class 8 of the boarding school located in Solan district.

“Sending a child to boarding is a big decision, which is always taken by parents for the betterment of the child’s future so that he could become physically and mentally strong,” the petitioner said.

He said the school demanded a total fee of Rs 6,36,200 in January as it was payable in two instalments. The first instalment was of Rs 4,01,700 and was paid before February 15.

The second instalment of Rs 2,34,500 was to be paid on or before July 15.

He said the school opened on February 15 and the child was taken home on March 17 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The petitioner said that on May 27, the state higher education department directed private schools not to charge any fee, except tuition fee, and the tuition fee could not be collected on a quarterly basis.

Nearly 140 parents sent a digitally signed representation requesting the school for waiving the school fee.

Ignoring the parents’ request, the school on July 3 demanded Rs 1,70,800, instead of Rs 2,34,500 from the parents, reducing the fee merely by 11% (Rs 63,700).

The school started online classes on April 6, comprising four sections of 120 students at one go compared to regular classes of 20 to 30 students.

Moreover, the petition says, there are no extracurricular activities along with no board and lodging facilities extended to the students amid the lockdown.

The residential Lawrence School also boasts of alumni lsuch as former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

top news
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
Ashok Lavasa to quit Election Commission, appointed ADB vice president
Ashok Lavasa to quit Election Commission, appointed ADB vice president
Reliance AGM 2020: Google’s investment, homegrown 5G, JioMart, and more
Reliance AGM 2020: Google’s investment, homegrown 5G, JioMart, and more
Google buys 7.7% of Reliance’s digital unit Jio for $4.5 billion
Google buys 7.7% of Reliance’s digital unit Jio for $4.5 billion
Not joining BJP, those saying so trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes: Pilot
Not joining BJP, those saying so trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes: Pilot
At IT panel’s first meet since Covid-19, MPs ask if they could attend Parliament online
At IT panel’s first meet since Covid-19, MPs ask if they could attend Parliament online
Congress dissolves all party panels in Rajasthan, aims for fresh start
Congress dissolves all party panels in Rajasthan, aims for fresh start
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China’s Covid ‘cover-up’ and Huawei
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China’s Covid ‘cover-up’ and Huawei
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In