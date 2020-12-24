Himachal logs 374 Covid cases, 5 deaths

cities

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 23:18 IST

With 374 new cases on Thursday, the total number of positive cases reached 53,766. Five persons succumbed to the virus today, taking the fatality figure to 887 in the state. The active case stands at 4,681.

One death each has been reported in Hamirpur, Una, Shimla, Mandi and Kangra district.

Around 317 patients have been cured, taking the total recovery count to 48,151, while 7,14,560 persons have been tested in the state so far.

Of the new cases, 102 were reported in Mandi, 76 in Kangra, 42 in Solan, 34 in Shimla, 26 in Chamba, 22 cases each in Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts, 18 in Una, 10 in Sirmaur, nine in Kullu, seven in Kinnaur and six in Lahaul and Spiti district.

With 9,856 cases, Shimla remains the worst-hit district followed by Mandi where 9,397 people have tested positive to date.

As many as 7,463 cases have been reported in Kangra, 6,205 in Solan, 4,320 in Kullu, 3,117 in Sirmaur; 2,779 in Bilaspur, 2,642 in Una, 2,767 in Chamba 2,717 in Hamirpur, 1,292 in Kinnaur and 1,211 in Lahaul-Spiti district.