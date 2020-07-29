e-paper
Himachal orchardists get ₹49 lakh outstanding payment in July

Himachal orchardists get ₹49 lakh outstanding payment in July

So far, around ₹10 crore have been recovered from defaulting commission agents and paid to orchardists.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 19:50 IST
Navneet Rathore
Navneet Rathore
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

In a major relief to orchardists who had been cheated of their payments, a sum of ₹49 lakh has been recovered from at least 10 commission agents and returned to them in July by the efforts of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the matter.

Superintendent of police (CID) Virendra Kalia said we have expedited the investigation against defaulters. More orchardists will be provided with their outstanding payments in the future and notices regarding default in payments are being issued to commission agents from time to time which will prevent such incidents in the future.

Amar Singh Bhalaik, an apple orchardist from Kotgarh, said due to the SIT’s efforts, he got his pending payment which was on hold since 2017. Had I not approached and reported my complaint with the SIT, I would not have been able to get my payment for the commission agent, he said.

For the past several years, commission agents have been cheating many orchardists by not making payments to them due to which the latter filed FIRs against various such agents at different police stations of the state.

A SIT under the chairmanship of SP Kalia was set up in 2019. Out of the 1,305 complaints received by the CID, 870 have been solved while 475 complaints are under proceedings. So far, around ₹10 crore have been recovered and paid to orchardists.

Every year, apple cultivation generates ₹4,500-crore business in the state and is one of the major sources of Himachal’s horticultural economy. Major apple growing belts in the state include Rohru, Jubbal, Kotkhai, Kotgarh, Chopal and Theog in Shimla district. Apples are also grown in Kullu, Mandi and Kinnaur districts.

ADVISORY ISSUED TO ORCHARDISTS

To prevent further frauds and default in payments, Himachal orchardists has been advised to sell their produce to only authorised and registered commission agents and beware of middlemen, mediators and negotiators. Orchardists have been advised to only sell their produce to those commission agents who have the capacity to make payments.

Confirm the background, their payment track record and history of commission agent before making any deal with them, they were told.

Orchardists have been advised to confirm if a commission agent has been verified by the police before selling their produce to them, and always tell agents to make payment through online mode.

They were also cautioned about not accepting open dated cheques as they have more chance of getting dishonoured, and told to immediately send a written complaint to the police, APMC secretary and agriculture deputy director for immediate action against the defaulter.

To transport apples to fruit markets, hire vehicles which are authorised under registered transport unions and keep a copy of the necessary vehicle documents and immediately inform the police in case of any doubt, the orchardists were advised.

