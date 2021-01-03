e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal Police orders after video of cop beating man in Atal Tunnel goes viral

Himachal Police orders after video of cop beating man in Atal Tunnel goes viral

In the 1.8-minute-long video, the man is seen bent over with his arms looped behind the legs to hold his ears. He is kicked in the face and slapped by the personnel.

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

A video clip showing a man being thrashed by cops in Rohtang’s Atal Tunnel has gone viral on social media, prompting the Himachal Pradesh Police to initiate a probe.

In the 1.8-minute-long video, the man is seen bent over with his arms looped behind the legs to hold his ears. He is kicked in the face and slapped by the personnel.

The incident took place on Saturday, the police said.

“Prima facie, one police constable, and some BRO personnel were involved in this incident,” said Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh.

The Atal Tunnel has been witnessing a heavy tourist influx after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it in October last year. However, hooliganism and the unruly behaviour of tourists are leading to law-and-order problems, particularly for tribal commuters who travel between Manali and Keylong on a daily basis.

A group of unruly tourists, in an inebriated condition, created a chaotic situation inside the tunnel while the cops on duty were busy rescuing the tourists who were stranded beyond the north portal of the tunnel after vehicles got struck on snow-laden roads. “

“Numerous incidents of tourists dancing with loud music inside the tunnel have been reported to the police, also they don’t keep a check on the speed limits,” said a police official.

Five occupants in the vehicle from Haryana were drunk and consuming hookah and danced inside the tunnel with loud music. The occupants consumed hookah and had parked the vehicle in the middle of the road which led to a traffic jam.

An average of about 1,700 vehicles enters the tunnel from the south portal and approximately 1,600 exits from the south portal on a daily basis.

top news
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
After Gram Panchayats, Karnataka BJP preps for Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls
After Gram Panchayats, Karnataka BJP preps for Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls
‘Big salute to doctors’: BMC chief on 3 Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai
‘Big salute to doctors’: BMC chief on 3 Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Watch: Amid China tension, Tibetans in India vote for Parliament-in-exile
Watch: Amid China tension, Tibetans in India vote for Parliament-in-exile
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In