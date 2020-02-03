Himachal Pradesh among top three states with highest unemployment rate

cities

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 22:13 IST

Unemployment is a global problem and the scenario is no different in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the data released by think-tank Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), Himachal Pradesh is the third state with highest unemployment rate.

Tripura topped the unemployment chart with 28.6 % in December 2019, followed by Haryana with 27.6% and Himachal 20.2%. The national average was 7.7%.

More than 60,000 youth in the state are added into the queue seeking jobs every year, according to an estimate.

On the contrary, the figures for job creation remain below par. As per the government data from January 2018 to July 2019, as many as 1, 46, 961 jobs were generated—6,637 in the government sector and 1, 40, 324 in the private sector.

The gravity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that last year, more than 3 lakh youth, including PhD, Mphil and B.Tech holders had applied for 1,195 posts of patwari (village level revenue officer).

As per the figures tabled in the house during the winter session of Himachal Pradesh assembly, the number of unemployed registered with the employment exchanges in the state was staggering 8, 63,717 (figures as on October 31, 2019). This is more than 13% of the total population of the state. Of the total number of registered jobless about 43% are women.

About 75,000 are postgraduate, 1.35 lakh graduates, 6.15 lakh matriculates to undergraduate, 40,000 under matric and 500 illiterate.

THE CAUSES

“The high number of unemployment is broadly due to the lack of industrialization in Himachal. We lack in infrastructure,” says former minister GS Bali, who has been continuously raising the issue of unemployment. “The flawed policy of the successive governments is to be blamed,” he added.

Another reason is youth’s preference to government jobs. The highly qualified youth attempt to get into government services, despite limited opportunities in the public sector.

According to the Employees Census 2018 data, the total number of government employees in Himachal was 2, 17,142. In 2017, the number was 2, 20,215. 94% of the workforce is employed in non-ministerial jobs. However, these jobs have dried up due to technological advancement.

THE WAY OUT

The solution to the problem of unemployment in Himachal could be the key sectors of tourism, IT and Food Processing.

“The state has a vast potential in the tourism sector. Himachal is blessed with natural beauty and most of the countryside remains unexplored. However, the lack of connectivity and infrastructure is a bane. Sustainable tourism could be a way out,” says Naveen Sharma, state coordinator, Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam.

It is globally customary for IT companies to prefer a location that is peaceful, pollution-free and has enough workforce for their operations and Himachal could be appropriate destination for them, he said.

Agriculture and horticulture contribute 22.5 % to the gross state domestic product (GSDP) of the state. Thrust on small-scale food-processing units can employ a large number of workforce, said Sharma, adding that the government was working on the focus areas to create more jobs.

GOVT PROMOTING SELF-EMPLOYMENT

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that unemployment is a universal problem and Himachal was no exception.

“We want our youngsters to become job providers, instead of job seekers,” he says.

He said the government has launched Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojana to promote self-employment. The ₹80 crore scheme aims at encouraging youngsters to set up their own ventures for which capital subsidy of 30% is being provided on plant and machinery up to an investment of ₹40 lakh.