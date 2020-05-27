e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal quits, denies involvement in health department scam

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal quits, denies involvement in health department scam

Sends resignation letter to party chief JP Nadda days after director, health services, arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a supplier to seal a deal

chandigarh Updated: May 27, 2020 17:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Rajeev Bindal, who is a five-time legislator and a former speaker, denied allegations of his involvement in the scam.
Rajeev Bindal, who is a five-time legislator and a former speaker, denied allegations of his involvement in the scam. (Twitter )
         

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal, who is a former health minister, on Wednesday quit over the scam in the state’s health department that led to the arrest of its director, Dr AK Gupta, on May 20.

In his letter to national party president JP Nadda, Bindal, who is a five-time legislator and a former speaker, denied allegations of his involvement in the scam.

The audio recording of Dr Gupta demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a supplier to seal a purchase deal was shared widely on social media on May 20 after which he was sacked, arrested and a vigilance probe ordered.

The Congress has been demanding a CBI probe, while Bindal has denied the involvement of any BJP leader and quit citing moral grounds.

top news
In huge setback to PM Oli, Nepal’s new political map hits a roadblock
In huge setback to PM Oli, Nepal’s new political map hits a roadblock
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
‘Are in big numbers, there will be difficulty’: Union minister on migrants
‘Are in big numbers, there will be difficulty’: Union minister on migrants
‘China’s way to create distraction’: Union minister on LAC tension in Ladakh
‘China’s way to create distraction’: Union minister on LAC tension in Ladakh
Rahul Gandhi speaks with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, assures support
Rahul Gandhi speaks with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, assures support
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
‘He is an entire package’: Ian Bishop heaps praise on Indian bowler
‘He is an entire package’: Ian Bishop heaps praise on Indian bowler
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In