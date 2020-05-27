Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal quits, denies involvement in health department scam

chandigarh

Updated: May 27, 2020 17:02 IST

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal, who is a former health minister, on Wednesday quit over the scam in the state’s health department that led to the arrest of its director, Dr AK Gupta, on May 20.

In his letter to national party president JP Nadda, Bindal, who is a five-time legislator and a former speaker, denied allegations of his involvement in the scam.

The audio recording of Dr Gupta demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a supplier to seal a purchase deal was shared widely on social media on May 20 after which he was sacked, arrested and a vigilance probe ordered.

The Congress has been demanding a CBI probe, while Bindal has denied the involvement of any BJP leader and quit citing moral grounds.