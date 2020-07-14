Himachal Pradesh departmental exams to be held from September 21

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 14:43 IST

SHIMLA: Departmental examination for officials serving on a regular basis in the Himachal Pradesh government will be held from September 21 to 29, except on Sunday i.e. September 27, 2020.

A spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Board of Departmental Examination said that officials of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), HP Administrative Services (HPAS), tehsildars, naib tehsildars, IFS/HPFS, all other gazetted officers and eligible non-gazetted officers (superintendent grade II and senior assistant), technical and non-technical, HP Board of School Education (Class-II officers), engineering officers (civil/electrical/mechanical) of HP State Electricity Board Ltd, assistant engineers (civil)/senior managers of HPTDC Ltd would be eligible for the departmental examination.

He said that for the convenience of candidates appearing only in Paper-I i.e. financial administration, the board shall conduct the examination at Government Degree College, Dharamshala, and Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Mandi, and centre of excellence, Government Degree College, Sanjauli, Shimla. For other papers, it shall be conducted at the centre of excellence, Government Degree College, Sanjauli, Shimla.

Those who intend to appear in departmental examinations should send their applications on the prescribed application forms with two attested passport-size latest photographs through their respective heads of departments/competent authorities to the secretary, HP Board of Departmental Examination, Fairlawns, Shimla, so as to reach HIPA latest by September 10, 2020.

The candidate should ensure that the photograph affixed on the advance copy and the application sent should be the same. If any form is incomplete, it would be rejected.

However, candidates may send advance application forms directly to secretary, HP Board of Departmental Examination by August 10. Roll numbers will be issued only after the receipt of their application forms through proper channel i.e. through heads of departments/competent authorities.

The last date of receipt of application forms through proper channel would be till 5pm on September 10. The application form can be downloaded from the website of HIPA www.hipashimla.nic.inand applications received thereafter will be rejected.