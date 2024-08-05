Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.87 °C, check weather forecast for August 5, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on August 5, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 5, 2024, is 27.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.87 °C and 28.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.78 °C and 26.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 5, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.78 °C and 26.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 6, 2024
|25.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 7, 2024
|24.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 8, 2024
|20.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 9, 2024
|26.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 10, 2024
|27.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 11, 2024
|21.92 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 12, 2024
|21.64 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 5, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.44 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.56 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.45 °C
|Broken clouds
|Ahmedabad
|29.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|31.9 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy