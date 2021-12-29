e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal reports 216 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

Himachal reports 216 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

The state’s case tally mounted to 54,896.

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
         

Himachal Pradesh recorded 216 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday taking the state’s case tally to 54,896 while the death toll rose to 913 after four more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 43 were reported in Shimla, 38 in Kangra, 35 in Mandi, 24 each in Solan and Una, 17 in Sirmaur, 11 in Bilaspur, 10 in Chamba, seven in Lahaul-Spiti, 4 in Hamirpur and 3 in Kullu.

Two were reported in Shimla and one each in Kangra and Sirmaur.

The active cases have come down to 3,338 and recoveries have reached 50,596 after 552 more people were cured of the disease. The recovery rate has reached 92%.

Shimla is the worst-hit district with its case tally crossing 10,000-mark. To date, the district has recorded 10,016 cases, followed by Mandi at 9,609 and Kangra at 7,662. Solan has 6,376 cases, Kullu 4,349, Sirmaur 3,151, Bilaspur 2,833, Chamba 2,822, Hamirpur 2,814, Kinnaur 1,310, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,237.

UK RETURNED MAN TESTS +VE

A 28-year-old UK returnee has been tested positive for Covid-19 in Kangra district. He arrived here on December 4. Kangra chief medical superintendent Dr GD Gupta said that his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for the new UK strain of the coronavirus.

The patient hails from the Dehra area of the district. Earlier, a UK returned man from Una district was also found Covid-19 positive. His sample has also been sent to NIV.

Meanwhile, health authorities said that four people who returned to Mandi from the UK have been tested negative.

top news
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
CDC forecasts 400,000 US Covid deaths before Trump’s exit
CDC forecasts 400,000 US Covid deaths before Trump’s exit
‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand
‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand
‘Pakistan has become pawn of China due to CPEC’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
‘Pakistan has become pawn of China due to CPEC’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In