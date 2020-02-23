Himachal’s Pahari cow gets indigenous tag

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:19 IST

A cattle breed of Himachal Pradesh has been officially recognised as indigenous by the Karnal-based National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR).

The cow breed was registered as a unique species with different traits after scientists from Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU) presented the NBAGR with scientific evidences in this regard.

HPAU vice-chancellor professor Ashok Kumar Sarial said the NBAGR has approved and registered ‘Himachali Pahari’ as first indigenous cattle breed of the state. The government has applied for the registration of this cow breed under the name ‘Gauri’. However, the name is yet to be allotted.

Veterinary scientists from HPAU-led director of extension education have done the research work to get this breed registered with the NBAGR, the nodal agency of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for registration of newly identified germplasms of livestock and poultry in the country.

Sarial said the seven cattle breeds registered as ‘Himachali Pahari’ have an approximate population of 8,00,000 and are primarily distributed in seven districts including Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, Kangra, Sirmour, Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti.

The cow has high content of amino acids and disease resistance. Protein found in the milk of this cow is considered good for diabetes and also in fighting other diseases, he added.

The cow is adapted to mountain topography, extremely cold climate and fodder scarcity due to higher white blood cells (WBC), red blood cells (RBC) and haemoglobin levels. Its daily milk yield ranges from one to three litres.

“Since it has been registered as a distinct breed the livestock keepers will have exclusive rights to its ownership,” Sarial said.

People will also be encouraged to rear Pahari cow for its unique characteristics, especially adaptability and milk quality, he said.

Sarial said a buffalo breed ‘Gojri’ reared in Kangra, Chamba and some parts of Punjab by migratory Gujjars has also been registered by the NBAGR.