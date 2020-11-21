e-paper
Home / Cities / Himachal to launch drive to find covid-19 cases in state

Himachal to launch drive to find covid-19 cases in state

From November 25, an Active Case Finding Campaign will be launched in the state, under the name of “Him Suraksha”. As per its module, health workers will go door-to-door to collect information on covid-19 and other diseases

cities Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 15:50 IST
HT  Correspondent
HT  Correspondent
As of now, of 6,381 active patients in the state, 5,673 are under home isolation
As of now, of 6,381 active patients in the state, 5,673 are under home isolation(HT File)
         

Shimla Himachal Pradesh is completely equipped to deal with the corona epidemic and the health department has adequate number of ventilators, pulse oximeters, oxygen cylinders and essential medicines, health secretary Amitabh Awasthi claimed on Saturday.

He added that from November 25, an Active Case Finding Campaign will be launched in the state, under the name of “Him Suraksha”. As per its module, health workers will go door-to-door to collect information on covid-19 and symptoms of tuberculosis, leprosy and non-communicable diseases like diabetes and blood pressure etc. Appropriate treatment will be provided.

“In many patients, only mild or no symptoms are available. Such persons are being advised to stay in home isolation,” said Awasthi, adding that it is ensured that all facilities are available in that person’s home as per guidelines and one attendant is needed, at all times, to take care of that person.

He added a medicine kit, with a pulse oximeter is also provided. “A person can check his oxygen saturation level himself, using a pulse oximeter and in case of any discrepancy, the department must inform a doctor,” he added. As of now, of 6,381 active patients in the state, 5,673 are under home isolation.

