Himachal weather dept issues yellow alert for 6 districts; heavy rain, snow likely

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:58 IST

The meteorological (MeT) department on Thursday issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rains and snowfall in six districts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, even as a western disturbance became active in the region.

The department also forecast rain and snow in the state from Thursday onwards up to Saturday.

“Heavy rain, snowfall and thunderstorm is highly likely to occur accompanied by lightning and hail in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Kullu,” said Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh.

Heavy snowfall and rain may also occur in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur district, Singh added. Earlier, the alert was for five districts, excluding Kinnaur.

The MeT office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather, which has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life.

Yellow is the least dangerous of all the colour-coded weather warnings. It indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days that could affect the public.

ROHTANG CLOSED DUE TO SNOWFALL

Meanwhile, the 3,978-metre Rohtang pass closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall on Thursday afternoon.

Many vehicles are reportedly stranded on the route. There are reports of heavy snowfall on Kunjum, Baralacha passes and Koksar.

KELYONG COLDEST IN STATE

Meanwhile, no appreciable change was recorded in the minimum and maximum temperatures in the last 24 hours in the state. Minimum temperatures were 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal and maximum temperatures were 3 to 4 degrees C below normal.

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti district, remains the coldest place in the state with the minimum temperature recorded at minus 1.5°C and a maximum temperature of 7.9°C.

Kalpa in Kinnaur was the second coldest with a minimum temperature of 5.0°C and a maximum temperature of 14.3°C.

The tourist resort of Manali recorded a minimum of 5.4°C and maximum of 14.8°C. Shimla town recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2°C and maximum temperature of 19.4°C. Kufri recorded a minimum temperature of 8.7°C and maximum of 12.7°C while Dalhousie recorded minimum of 11.1°C and maximum of 13.8°C.

The western disturbance is a storm system that has an extratropical origin. The system is prevalent throughout the year and largely impacts the Indian region or the subcontinent in the post monsoon and the winter season.