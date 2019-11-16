Hindu outfit leader,workers arrested forderogatory remarks against Gandhi

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 17:25 IST

BAREILLY: Hindu Samaj Party (HSP) workers and its leader KK Shankdhar, who observed Nathuram Godse’s death anniversary as Martyrs’ Day and made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi on Friday, were arrested by the police and sent in jail custody on Saturday.

According to SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Shankdhar and HMS workers held a public meeting in Damodar Swaroop Park here on Friday and gave provocative speeches, besides making offensive comments against the Father of the Nation, which hurt the people’s sentiments “that could disturb the peace.”

Godse was convicted for murdering Gandhi, sentenced to death and hanged in Ambala Central Jail on November 15, 1949.

The HMS leader and workers observed the event as ‘Martyrs Day’ and paid tributes to Godse by organizing the public meeting in a park without taking permission from the administration, Pandey said, and added that they demanded that a park and a temple be built in the name of Godse and “termed him as the real hero of the country.”

The Bareilly police got information of the event only after a video recording of the speech by Shankdhar appeared on social media and several citizens complained to the police.

Inspector, Kotwali, Geetesh Kapil, said the police have obtained the video recording of the event and 10 other accused have been identified and would be arrested soon. He said the meeting was illegal as Section 144, imposing restriction on public gatherings, was in force in Bareilly and the organisers had not taken permission for the same.

Hindu Samaj Party was in the news last month when its chief Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead (on October 18) in Lucknow by members a self-radicalised group, allegedly for his controversial comments against a particular community.