Hindu Right-wing leader’s brother hacked to death in Punjab’s Batala town

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:27 IST

BATALA: Mukesh Nayyar, 38, the brother of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) state vice-president Ramesh Nayyar, was hacked to death by unidentified persons here in the Bhandari Mohalla of Batala on Tuesday morning.

Mukesh worked as a commission agent in the local vegetable market. He had left home for the market on a scooter around 4am.

An hour later, his son, Tushar, got a call from one of Mukesh’s employees that he had not reached the shop following which the family started a search.

Tushar said while they were looking for him, he got a call from a neighbour around 6am that Mukesh’s blood-soaked body was lying outside Adarsh Vidya Mandir School, barely 100 metres from his house.

“We had crossed this street while looking for him but found the body only when our neighbour called us up,” Tushar said, adding, “We informed the police immediately.”

DSP (City) BK Singla told reporters that CCTV footage from cameras of adjoining buildings was being seen to ascertain those behind the crime.

“Mukesh’s scooter and a handbag, which his family says contained Rs 1.5 lakh, are missing. We are told he was taking the cash to make payments at the mandi. We are working on various theories and the culprits will be caught soon,” he said.

Ramesh Nayyar alleged that a few days ago, he had received threat calls and had informed the Batala police. “The police didn’t take my inputs seriously. Neither politicians from the Hindu community nor their families are safe. The Dhariwal incident is another example,” he said.

A fortnight ago, two unidentified youngsters opened fire at Shiv Sena (Hindustan Northern India) youth wing president Honey Mahajan in the Dhariwal area of Gurdaspur district. Mahajan was injured but Ashok Kumar, 23, a trader, was killed in the incident.