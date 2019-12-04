e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Hinduja group offers help to counter stubble burning problem

Will be lifting all paddy straw from the fields for use in ethanol plants

chandigarh Updated: Dec 04, 2019 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Hinduja Group on Wednesday offered to help Punjab in addressing the stubble burning problem by lifting all the paddy straw from the fields for use in ethanol plants.

The offer came during a meeting between chairman of Hinduja Group Prakash Hinduja with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Offering transport and technology solutions to mitigate the menace of stubble burning, Hinduja, who was here to discuss investment opportunities as part of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, assured Amarinder that the tippers of the group could ensure timely lifting of stubble from fields to support the state government’s efforts to eliminate the problem.

The group, said Hinduja, could also make investments in the banking sector to facilitate loans for unemployed youth, self-help groups and progressive entrepreneurs to establish their ventures. The Group also agreed to join hands with the state government in its flagship programme ‘YAARI Enterprises’, under the Rozgar Mission, to provide easy loans to skilled drivers to run buses, for which permits would be allotted by the state government.

