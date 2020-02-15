e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro line: PMRDA to acquire land from 20 central, state departments

Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro line: PMRDA to acquire land from 20 central, state departments

cities Updated: Feb 15, 2020 19:50 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will have to acquire land from seven central and 13 state government departments for executing the metro line between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, according to Vikram Kumar, PMRDA metropolitan commissioner.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who reviewed the metro project on Friday, was briefed by Kumar.

PMRDA is executing the metro corridor between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar which is 23.3 km elevated. As most of the government offices are situated on the stretch, PMRDA will need land for various purposes, including entry and exit points of metro stations, according to Kumar.

Javadekar said, “PMRDA is hoping that the land will be acquired by March-end this year as most of the departments are positive of handing over land.”

Land acquisition from central government includes Khadi and Gramodyog Commission, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Shimla office, National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), Air India Radio (Akashwani), National Agriculture Research Centre, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and Reserve Bank of India. The state departments include College of Engineering (COEP), Forest and Revenue Department, home department, police land (Tygresse Camp), Balewadi sports complex, Rajbhavan Pune, rural police land, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Agricultural College, Government Technical College and district civil court.

 

top news
‘Uddhav may have power, but...’: Congress on NIA probing Bhima Koregaon case
‘Uddhav may have power, but...’: Congress on NIA probing Bhima Koregaon case
‘Biriyani, foreign funds..’: Dilip Ghosh targets women at anti-CAA protests
‘Biriyani, foreign funds..’: Dilip Ghosh targets women at anti-CAA protests
‘Don’t worry, one democracy will settle it,’: Jaishankar to US Senator on Kashmir
‘Don’t worry, one democracy will settle it,’: Jaishankar to US Senator on Kashmir
In Bengal, 2 injured school kids battling for life; doctors use artificial lungs to treat them
In Bengal, 2 injured school kids battling for life; doctors use artificial lungs to treat them
Banks will have to pay price if any telco files for bankruptcy: SBI Chairman
Banks will have to pay price if any telco files for bankruptcy: SBI Chairman
How Bangladesh is outperforming India, writes Karan Thapar
How Bangladesh is outperforming India, writes Karan Thapar
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘People making money by criticising players’: Shami questions detractors
‘People making money by criticising players’: Shami questions detractors
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities