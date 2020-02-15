Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro line: PMRDA to acquire land from 20 central, state departments

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 19:50 IST

PUNE Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will have to acquire land from seven central and 13 state government departments for executing the metro line between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, according to Vikram Kumar, PMRDA metropolitan commissioner.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who reviewed the metro project on Friday, was briefed by Kumar.

PMRDA is executing the metro corridor between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar which is 23.3 km elevated. As most of the government offices are situated on the stretch, PMRDA will need land for various purposes, including entry and exit points of metro stations, according to Kumar.

Javadekar said, “PMRDA is hoping that the land will be acquired by March-end this year as most of the departments are positive of handing over land.”

Land acquisition from central government includes Khadi and Gramodyog Commission, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Shimla office, National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), Air India Radio (Akashwani), National Agriculture Research Centre, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and Reserve Bank of India. The state departments include College of Engineering (COEP), Forest and Revenue Department, home department, police land (Tygresse Camp), Balewadi sports complex, Rajbhavan Pune, rural police land, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Agricultural College, Government Technical College and district civil court.