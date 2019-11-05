Hired two months ago, domestic help robs employer in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:44 IST

A domestic help along with two minor girls as accomplices robbed the house of her employer and decamped with cash, jewellery and expensive clothes in Seeta Nagar near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Tuesday.

The accused were captured in the CCTVs installed in the street. Naveen Kumar, owner of the house, said he had hired Soni Devi just two months ago. He and his wife were at work on Tuesday, and returned to find the house ransacked and the domestic help gone. Kumar said his elderly mother was in the other room at the time of the robbery but couldn’t make out what was happening.

When they scanned the CCTVs, they found that soon after they left, Soni Devi called the minor girls, who had been waiting outside. She, then, packed the articles in a suitcase and handed it over to her accomplices. Naveen Kumar said they are making a list of the missing items and losses incurred in the incident.

The middle man, through whom they had hired Soni Devi, had alerted the family four days ago. He had told them that Soni Devi’s sister, who was working in some other house, had escaped after robbing her employer in a similar manner. Sub-inspector Richa Rani, the station house officer at Division number 5 police stations said the employer has given them a copy of Soni Devi’s Aadhaar card. The police have launched a manhunt to find her.