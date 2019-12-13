Hisar ‘name & shame’: Second accused held, local groups demand stern action

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 22:51 IST

Police on Friday arrested the second accused, a peon, in connection with the case of six Class 4 students, including two girls, being paraded in the school premises after their faces were blackened for securing less marks in an English test.

The peon is one of the four accused, including the principal who was arrested on Wednesday, booked under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the incident.

The accused principal was produced before the court and was sent to judicial custody of 14 days.

Investigation officer (IO) and deputy superintendent of police (headquarter) Ashok Kumar confirmed the development. “We have arrested the second accused who allegedly followed the orders of the school principal and blackened the faces of the children. Two other girl students of Class 7 followed similar orders and paraded the victims in different classes. Investigation is on in the matter,” he said.

The case was registered on a complaint lodged by the parents of one of the victims. The parents alleged that they visited the police station the next day (Saturday) to complain but no action was taken by the authorities. On Monday, the girl’s family was joined by other parents who held a protest outside the old vegetable market police post here, demanding immediate action. Members of some Dalit outfits also joined the protest later.

“Police took cognisance on Monday only after the protest,” he alleged.

LOCAL GROUPS MEET DC

Demanding stern action against the accused, members of different organisations on Thursday took out a protest march here.

Representatives of Bhim Army, Bharat Ekta Mission, Bhagana Kand Sangharsh Samiti later met DC Ashok Kumar Meena and handed him a memorandum to take strict action against the school authority.

In view of the incident, the district administration on Wednesday evening had sealed the private school. The DC assured that the students can take admission in other government and private schools free of cost.

“The administration have sealed the school and the family members can take their wards to nearby government or private schools. Parents are free to ask anything from us and we are ready to help them in every way,” he added.