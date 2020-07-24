Hold virtual rallies of youths, Sikhs and Dalits in every block, Nadda to Punjab BJP

cities

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 22:42 IST

Chandigarh In his first interaction with the Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since taking over as the national president of the party, Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday exhorted the state unit to hold three virtual rallies of youths, Dalits and Sikhs in every organisational block in the state. He gave the party workers a timeline of two months to hold these rallies, as he attended the meeting of the state unit via videoconference.

Nadda, who belongs to Himachal Pradesh, has also served as election in-charge for the party on couple of occasions during assembly polls.

“Take people from all religions together and let us unitedly work together for the development of state and the party,” he said. “Besides giving the task of holding three virtual rallies at every booth, the party president specifically asked all leaders to infuse energy to make the party strong at every booth,” said state general secretary of the party, Subhash Sharma.

Nadda’s remarks hold political significance at a time when local BJP leaders are usually almost always keen to stake their claim on eking out an increased number of seats to contest from their alliance partner in the state, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the assembly polls.

“Nadda also asked state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma to give the party a new direction and work hard to strengthen the organisation at booth level, in order to make history,” a senior leader, who was party of the meeting said.

Senior leaders added Nadda called for stronger committees and induction of more youth in the party, with focus on those nearing 20 years.

State BJP chief Sharma said, “The party state unit will go all-out to strengthen itself in all 117 assembly segments of the state. We also seek a CBI probe into the embezzlement in distribution of food material that the Centre had sent to Punjab during the covid-19 pandemic.”