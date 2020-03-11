e-paper
Home / Cities / Holi hooliganism: 21-yr-old labourer stabbed to death with kitchen knife in Ludhiana

Holi hooliganism: 21-yr-old labourer stabbed to death with kitchen knife in Ludhiana

BRAWL Three labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh arrested; believed to be in an inebriated state at the time

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The three accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
The three accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Wednesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Three persons were arrested for stabbing a 21-year-old labourer to death during a brawl in Daba area on Tuesday evening following Holi celebrations.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Kumar of Bihar. As per information, he was stabbed in the stomach with a kitchen knife.

The accused have been identified as Biru, 26, Ram Mohan, 24, and Jatinder Kumar, 24. As per the police, all three are natives of Uttar Pradesh and were working in a factory at Surjit Nagar, Daba.

Inspector Pawittar Singh, Daba station house officer, said, “On Tuesday evening, all of them were in an inebriated condition after Holi celebrations. Deepak and Shukil were at the factory when they found out that a spat broke out between Biru and Kishore. They both rushed to Kishore’s defence while Ram Mohan and Jatinder came in support of Biru. A fist fight followed and in the heat of the moment, Biru took a kitchen knife and stabbed Deepak.”

The inspector said the labourers didn’t rush Deepak to the hospital immediately.

He added that a case under Sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the three accused. They were arrested on Wednesday.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

