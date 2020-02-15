Home dept has sought legal opinion from AG regarding formation of SIT in Elgar case: Deshmukh

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 21:25 IST

PUNE The state home department has sent a note to the advocate general (AG) seeking his legal opinion on whether an SIT (Special Investigation Team) can be constituted for probing Elgar Parishad case, said Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra home minister.

He was speaking during a public meeting in the city on Saturday.

“Even if the NIA (National Investigation Agency) has taken over the case, the government can go ahead and constitute an SIT if the advocate general gives its legal opinion on the issue. I have sent a note to the AG and the legal opinion is awaited,” he said.

He alleged that “the state government was probing the Bhima Koregaon case when the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar gave a letter seeking constitution of SIT, and soon after NIA took over the case. We have to say that the central government should have taken the state government into confidence before taking over the case”.

“Also, the chief minister has the power to overrule the state home minister. Now, the NIA must complete the investigation at the earliest,” he added.

Launch of Maharashtra emergency system

Maharashtra emergency system will be launched within the next six months and people will be able to avail police, fire, ambulance and all emergency services on 112,” said Deshmukh.

“America has a facility to avail emergency services by dialling a single number, but in our state, citizens have to dial different numbers to get emergency services. We are working to launch the same facility in the state in the next six months,” he said.

“The state government is also working on starting a call centre for the same. The call centre will have a capacity to handle 1.5 lakh calls per day,” he added.