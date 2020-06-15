e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Home isolation option allowed in city: Divisional commissioner

Home isolation option allowed in city: Divisional commissioner

cities Updated: Jun 15, 2020 21:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: As per the state government’s instructions, Covid-19 positive patients showing mild symptoms can undergo home isolation instead of getting admitted in hospitals.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar in a press conference on Monday said, “Residents having mild symptoms can take treatment at home, but those showing serious symptoms like high fever should need to immediately contact a medical officer.”

Mhaisekar said that the state government had issued the guidelines for home isolation for those patients who have separate room along with individual toilet facility.

The coronavirus positive person should need to stay in his room only. The utensils used by him should be cleaned by soap. Even the cloths and all equipment utilised by the positive resident should need to be cleaned properly.

The caretaker should need to ensure that the positive patient has not contracted any serious symptoms related to Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The used mask should be destroyed properly.

Earlier, the Pune municipal commissioner said that as there are enough bed facility in Pune, they are hoping for institutional quarantine. But as the state government issued the circular for it, now administration is allowing to do home isolation facility, but the person should need to give affidavit for it.

top news
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row: Report
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row: Report
Travellers from Delhi, TN to undergo compulsory quarantine: Karnataka
Travellers from Delhi, TN to undergo compulsory quarantine: Karnataka
Mumbai Police to probe ‘professional rivalry’ angle behind Sushant’s death
Mumbai Police to probe ‘professional rivalry’ angle behind Sushant’s death
SBI suspends manager after centenarian woman in Odisha dragged to bank
SBI suspends manager after centenarian woman in Odisha dragged to bank
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In