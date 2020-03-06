e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Homebuyers buy a house at airoli, cheated of ₹9 lakh

Homebuyers buy a house at airoli, cheated of ₹9 lakh

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 00:43 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A woman was booked for allegedly cheating a Digha couple of ₹9 lakh after selling an already sold house in Airoli last year. The couple learnt of the fraud when they were evicted two months after buying the house.

Akhtarun Chaudhary, 25, approached the Rabale MIDC police and filed a case of cheating against Renu Pandey. Chaudhary.

Akhtarun and her husband Jan Mohammed, 28, lived in Digha on rent were looking to purchase a permanent house.

Through a real estate agent, the couple met Pandey, who claimed to be the owner of a room in Ganesh Kripa chawl, at Chinchpada in Airoli.

Mohammed drives a towing van and after borrowing money from his father-in-law and some friends, they paid ₹9 lakh for the house, said police.

“Chaudhary paid the entire amount in March last year and moved in soon after. Two months later, Shekhar Mishra showed up at the house and told her he had bought the house from Pandey in March 2018,” said an officer from Rabale MIDC police station.

During investigations, it was revealed that Pandey had sold the house to Mishra for ₹7 lakh in March 2018. Officials are probing if she had conned more people.

Pandey, who is booked under charges of cheating and forgery, is at large.

top news
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000
India confirms 30th coronavirus patient, 30,000 people under watch
India confirms 30th coronavirus patient, 30,000 people under watch
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Yes Bank netbanking, ATM services down as RBI restricts withdrawal
Yes Bank netbanking, ATM services down as RBI restricts withdrawal
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities