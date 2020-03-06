Homebuyers buy a house at airoli, cheated of ₹9 lakh

cities

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 00:43 IST

A woman was booked for allegedly cheating a Digha couple of ₹9 lakh after selling an already sold house in Airoli last year. The couple learnt of the fraud when they were evicted two months after buying the house.

Akhtarun Chaudhary, 25, approached the Rabale MIDC police and filed a case of cheating against Renu Pandey. Chaudhary.

Akhtarun and her husband Jan Mohammed, 28, lived in Digha on rent were looking to purchase a permanent house.

Through a real estate agent, the couple met Pandey, who claimed to be the owner of a room in Ganesh Kripa chawl, at Chinchpada in Airoli.

Mohammed drives a towing van and after borrowing money from his father-in-law and some friends, they paid ₹9 lakh for the house, said police.

“Chaudhary paid the entire amount in March last year and moved in soon after. Two months later, Shekhar Mishra showed up at the house and told her he had bought the house from Pandey in March 2018,” said an officer from Rabale MIDC police station.

During investigations, it was revealed that Pandey had sold the house to Mishra for ₹7 lakh in March 2018. Officials are probing if she had conned more people.

Pandey, who is booked under charges of cheating and forgery, is at large.