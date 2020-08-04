e-paper
Home / Cities / HOOCH TRAGEDY:  Jalandhar divisional commissioner to begin magisterial probe on Aug 6

HOOCH TRAGEDY:  Jalandhar divisional commissioner to begin magisterial probe on Aug 6

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on July 31 had ordered the probe by divisional commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary into the deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts

cities Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Hindustantimes
         

The Jalandhar divisional commissioner will visit Amritsar on Thursday to start the magisterial probe into Punjab’s worst-ever hooch tragedy that has claimed 111 lives so far.

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on July 31 had ordered the probe by divisional commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary into the deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts.

Chaudhary will first hold meetings with the inquiry committee in Amritsar to carry forward the probe.

He said the probe would be to look into all aspects of the tragedy, including the source of the spurious liquor, ingredients used in its preparation and how it was distributed and the role of people or agencies involved.

He also appealed to the general public to share information related to the tragic episode on e-mail div.com.jal@punjab.gov.in.

