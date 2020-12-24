Hooda campaigns for civic body polls in Sonepat

cities

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 21:08 IST

In the last phase of canvassing for the civic body polls, former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday campaigned for party’s mayoral nominee Nikhil Madan and councillor nominees at Sonepat.

Addressing a poll rally at Sonepat, Hooda said he is reading people’s face and they want a complete change in the civic polls. “The local body elections are an opportunity for the people of Sonepat to teach a lesson to the BJP as the government completely ignored the development aspirations of people over the last six years.During the Congress regime, basic facilities like water supply and sewerage system were expanded in Sonepat but only corruption happened during the six years of the BJP. Not only in Sonepat, big scams took place during the BJP government all across Haryana,” he said.