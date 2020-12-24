e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Hooda campaigns for civic body polls in Sonepat

Hooda campaigns for civic body polls in Sonepat

He said the local body elections are an opportunity for the people of Sonepat to teach a lesson to the BJP as the government completely ignored the development aspirations of people over the last six years

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 21:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Bhupinder Singh Hooda(HT File)
         

In the last phase of canvassing for the civic body polls, former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday campaigned for party’s mayoral nominee Nikhil Madan and councillor nominees at Sonepat.

Addressing a poll rally at Sonepat, Hooda said he is reading people’s face and they want a complete change in the civic polls. “The local body elections are an opportunity for the people of Sonepat to teach a lesson to the BJP as the government completely ignored the development aspirations of people over the last six years.During the Congress regime, basic facilities like water supply and sewerage system were expanded in Sonepat but only corruption happened during the six years of the BJP. Not only in Sonepat, big scams took place during the BJP government all across Haryana,” he said.

top news
UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split
UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split
Covid-19: Learning to beat a virus
Covid-19: Learning to beat a virus
For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’
For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’
PM Modi to address farmers, release Rs 18,000 crore under PM-Kisan scheme on Friday
PM Modi to address farmers, release Rs 18,000 crore under PM-Kisan scheme on Friday
Nepal PM’s move to dissolve Parliament is ‘internal matter’, says India
Nepal PM’s move to dissolve Parliament is ‘internal matter’, says India
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In