Horn Not OK in Shimla,to cost defaulters dear

cities

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:39 IST

SHIMLA: If you are found unnecessarily honking in the Himachal Pradesh capital, you will be fined as the state government is observing the Horn Not OK drive from Monday to generate awareness about noise pollution.

During the drive, the department of environment, science and technology will organise a series of events in tourist resorts of Shimla and Manali till November 20.

This campaign was launched by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur in August last year to create awareness among common citizens and tourists about the ill-effects of noise pollution.

State environment, science and technology director DC Rana said the awareness campaign will be extended to schoolchildren. Besides lectures and activities during the morning assembly, they will be given stickers of Horn Not OK to be affixed on their parents’ cars.

Debate, declamation, painting and essay writing on noise pollution will also be part of this campaign.

Rana said the traffic police will impose fines in Shimla for the use of pressure horns and unnecessary honking.