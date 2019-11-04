e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Horn Not OK in Shimla,to cost defaulters dear

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:39 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hindustantimes
         

SHIMLA: If you are found unnecessarily honking in the Himachal Pradesh capital, you will be fined as the state government is observing the Horn Not OK drive from Monday to generate awareness about noise pollution.

During the drive, the department of environment, science and technology will organise a series of events in tourist resorts of Shimla and Manali till November 20.

This campaign was launched by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur in August last year to create awareness among common citizens and tourists about the ill-effects of noise pollution.

State environment, science and technology director DC Rana said the awareness campaign will be extended to schoolchildren. Besides lectures and activities during the morning assembly, they will be given stickers of Horn Not OK to be affixed on their parents’ cars.

Debate, declamation, painting and essay writing on noise pollution will also be part of this campaign.

Rana said the traffic police will impose fines in Shimla for the use of pressure horns and unnecessary honking.

top news
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi today to firm up alliance’s stand on Sena move
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi today to firm up alliance’s stand on Sena move
Odd-even scheme begins as Delhi battles toxic pollution: 5 points
Odd-even scheme begins as Delhi battles toxic pollution: 5 points
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
Priyanka Chopra claims it’s hard to shoot in Delhi smog
Priyanka Chopra claims it’s hard to shoot in Delhi smog
Why India need to rethink their batting approach in T20Is
Why India need to rethink their batting approach in T20Is
Odd-Even scheme begins as Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ category
Odd-Even scheme begins as Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ category
trending topics
Odd Even RuleOdd Even SchemeSourav GangulyPrince NarulaPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh Khan

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities