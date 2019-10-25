Hosps extorting money from poor patients: Guv

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 21:24 IST

UP governor Anandiben Patel on Friday expressed concern over hospitals and medical practitioners extorting money from poor patients.

“The Centre and state government spend a lot of money on hospitals. Even then hospitals are extorting money from patients. New doctors must pledge they won’t indulge in wrong practices,” Patel said in her address at the King George’s Medical University’s 15th convocation ceremony.

“When we hear that money was demanded by a doctor, engineer or a teacher, it hurts. Don’t you get salary? If you do, then why ask for money from a patient who comes to the hospital in pain and has come for treatment trusting you,” said the governor.

“Treatment details are either not mentioned by doctors or the bed ticket is not with the patient,” said the governor, adding that communication gap weakens the patients’ confidence on the doctor.

Pointing towards the menace of dowry and child marriage, Anandiben Patel said, “Recently, I came to know that 46 students refused to accept child marriage, after they completed higher education. Parents supported them at this stage, but this (child marriage) should not have happened.”

During the ceremony, she exhorted doctors not to expect dowry, even if they are gold medallists.

“You have got gold today. But when you get married, don’t ask for gold from anyone else. Not just the degree, but your behaviour, capability and ability to work will reflect what you have learned at KGMU,” she emphasised.

She also urged doctors to evaluate health of girls vis-a-vis malnutrition. “To motivate them, I ask children to attend such functions at universities. I also go with them to the police station. Children should know that they can go to the police station, if they need help and should not fear cops,” she said.

The function had several students from Saraswati Shishu Mandir.

