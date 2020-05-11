e-paper
Home / Cities / How Centre's support is helping Haryana to feed its poor during lockdown

How Centre’s support is helping Haryana to feed its poor during lockdown

The state has lifted 0.94 lakh MT food grains (valued at ₹263 crore) till May 7 and the total expenditure of ₹530 crore, accrued during the free distribution of ration, is being borne by the Centre

cities Updated: May 11, 2020 23:59 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
With Centre’s help, the Haryana government has been able to feed the poor by providing free ration to over 29 lakh families during the lockdown.

The state has lifted 0.94 lakh MT food grains (valued at ₹263 crore) till May 7 and the total expenditure of ₹530 crore, accrued during the free distribution of ration, is being borne by the Centre.

In April, the BPL and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families daily consumed around 33,607 quintals of wheat, 5,109 quintal fortified atta, 900 quintal channa dal, 69,034 litres of mustard oil, 375 quintal each of sugar and salt during the lockdown.

As per the data accessed by Hindustan Times, out of per-month expenditure of ₹353.91 crore accrued in April, the Centre has paid ₹277 crore, while the state will have to bear the remaining ₹76.82 crore.

The figures revealed that if the lockdown continues for the three months or by July 1, the total expenditure on the allocation of free ration in the state will be around ₹1061.73 crore and the centre will pay ₹831.27 crore, whereas the state would foot the remaining ₹230.46 crore.

As per information, the state has been allotted 0.63 LMT of food grains per month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for 3 months till June 20. This is to be distributed free of cost to 1.26 crore National Food Security Act beneficiaries.

The wheat procurement season has also helped the Centre and state to continue the supply of food grains to the poor as 52.95 LMT of wheat has been procured for the central pool from Haryana farmers at the minimum support price of ₹1,925 per quintal till May 7.

Karnal district food and supplies controller Anil Kumar told HT, “Due to the lockdown, additional benefit of wheat has been added in the public distribution. Besides 35kg atta, 2 litres of mustard oil, 1kg sugar, 1kg dal and 1kg salt, each AAY beneficiary will get additional 5kg wheat during the lockdown.”

