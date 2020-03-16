HP BJP’s two-day working committee meet concludes

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:55 IST

The two-day meet of Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state working committee concluded at Paonta Sahib on Monday with chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat addressing party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Rawat congratulated the newly appointed office bearers of state executive and frontal organisation.

“The BJP is an ideology-driven party and its aim is to reach the last people in the line. A new India has emerged under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the world is recognising us as an emerging power,” he said.

Exhorting the party workers to promote value-based politics of the BJP, Rawat urged them to take the policies and programs to the grassroot level. He also hailed the centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, which he said, has helped in realising the dream of “United India”.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will repeat the governments in both Uttarakhand and Himachal in 2022 assembly elections.

Former state BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti also exhorted the party workers to spread awareness on public-welfare schemes implemented by the Jai Ram Thakur-led government in the state. “We will once again form the government in Himachal Pradesh in 2022 under the leadership of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur,” he said.

While addressing party workers, the CM listed various schemes implemented by his government. He said the Himcare scheme has benefited the people of Himachal in a great way. Thakur said the Global Investors’ Meet organised by the state government was a historic event which will bring new investments to the state and open up new opportunities of employment.

“The state government has launched various schemes for welfare of poor. This year onwards, the state government will construct houses for 10000 poor families,” he added.

“The government is also stressing on improving the connectivity in the state and provision of ₹1,013 crore has been made for building heliports and airports,” he said.