Himachal cabinet excludes income tax payers from availing benefits under PDS ration scheme

cities

Updated: May 13, 2020 18:27 IST

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday gave an approval to exclude income tax payers from drawing benefits of subsidy under the targeted Public Distribution Scheme as proposed by the cabinet sub-committee for post Covid-19 economic revival.

In a bid to install confidence in the public, the cabinet headed by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur met at the government-run Hotel Peterhoff here for the first time since the lockdown.

The cabinet expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing ₹20 lakh crore economic package for the country to tackle the adverse affects on economy due to lockdown imposed in wake of COVID-19. It observed that the package will go a long way in reviving the economy by providing much needed relief to weaker sections, MSME, business community, workers and public.

In order to provide more employment opportunities and to facilitate employers to small units and petty contractors, the cabinet gave its approval to make necessary amendments in Section-1 of the Contract Labour (R&A) Act, 1970 (37 of 1970) in its application to the state of Himachal Pradesh, in sub-section 4. The amendment proposes to enhance the threshold limit for contract employment from 20 to 30 workmen. It will also help in increasing industrial investment, production and ease of doing business in the state.

The cabinet also gave its nod for amendment in Section-2 (m)(i), 2(m)(ii), Section-65 (3)(iv), Section-85(1)(i) and insertion of New Section 106 (b) for compounding of offences in the Factories Act, 1948, to increase manufacturing activities of small units in the state by enhancing the existing threshold limits of ten and twenty workers to 20 and 40 respectively. This amendment will encourage the establishment of small manufacturing units resulting in creating more employment opportunities for workers.

At present, a worker may work overtime for maximum 75 hours in any quarter. However, the amendment in clause (IV) 3 of Section 65 proposes to increase this limit to 115 hours subject to the condition that the overtime will have to be paid twice the rate of ordinary wages to provide more earning opportunities to the workers.

The cabinet also gave its consent to make amendment in Section -22, (I) Section 25 F(b) Section-25 K of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, (14 of 1947). This will increase industrial investment, production and employment opportunities and further enhance ease of doing business in the state. It will ensure in providing a conducive and business friendly environment to industrial establishments and workforce which will help in increasing employment opportunities.

An approval was also given to upgrade Community Health Centre, Tihra in Mandi district to 50-bedded civil hospital and opening a Primary Health Centre at Bhekhali in Kullu district.

The cabinet also decided to provide extension in the validity period of Letter of Intent in favour of M/s Alco Spirits Private Ltd. at Kundla village (Gumti) in Nahan tehsil of Sirmaur district to facilitate the company to complete its project work which has been delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The cabinet also proposed to enhance the upper income ceiling limit for selection of beneficiaries of BPL/priority households to ₹45,000 approximately. This will increase the number of National Food Security Act households by 1,50,000 thereby making them eligible for getting wheat flour and rice at the highly subsidised rate of ₹3.30 per kg and ₹2 per kg respectively.

An approval was also given for rationalisation of subsidy on pulses, edible oil and sugar provided by the state government to the APL families.