HP govt making efforts to rehabilitate Pong Dam oustees: CM

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 23:13 IST

The state government is making every possible effort for land allotment and rehabilitation of the Pong Dam oustees in Rajasthan and since 1966 a total of 12, 198 affected families have been rehabilitated, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

He was replying to a question raised by Jawali legislator Arjun Singh.

The CM said as many as 20,722 families were displaced due to construction of the Pong Dam in Kangra district.

More than 30% land of as many as 16,352 families was acquired for the project and they were eligible for rehabilitation, the CM said. Of total eligible families, as many as 12,198 have been allotted land and process to rehabilitate remaining 4,154 families was underway in a phased manner, Thakur said.

He said of total 12,198 families who have been allotted land, 8,180 families have already rehabilitated while the land allotment to the 4,018 families was rejected by the Rajasthan government under the Rajasthan Colonisation (Allotment and Sale of Government Land to Pong Dam Oustees and their Transferees in the Indira Gandhi Canal Colony) Rules, 1972.

The CM said the Rajasthan Colonisation department has received no complaint of encroachment on land allotted to the Pong Dam oustees.

“Deputy commissioner (Relief and Rehabilitation) has been given the responsibility of rehabilitation of Pong Dam oustees and the officer sends the cases of land allotment to the commissioner, Colonisation of Rajasthan government and also attends the meetings convened for allotment of land,” Thakur said.

Apart from this, the government also provides financial assistance to the displaced families through Pong Dam Oustees Development Agency (PODA) for their economic upliftment. Financial assistance is provided for marriages, repair of house, medical treatment and higher education.

“Maximum amount of ₹30,000 per year is provided for the marriage of girls; ₹25,000 for marriage of boys or repair of the house; ₹10,000 for medical treatment; and ₹15,000 for higher education,” the CM said.

Thakur said the state government took up the issue of rehabilitation with the Rajasthan government on various levels and the matter is also pending in the Supreme Court. “Rajasthan government also wants early resolution of this issue but a lot is needed to be done on the ground,” he said.

₹13.10 BILLION SPENT IN DEVELOPMENT BLOCKS IN THREE YEARS

In reply to another question raised by Hamirpur legislator Narinder Thakur, rural development minister Virender Kanwar said in last three years till July 31, 2019, a total ₹13.10 billion were spent in all the development blocks in the state under various heads and ₹4.77 is the balance.

He issued directions to all the development blocks to spend all the funds lying unspent under various heads since 2003 or it will be returned to the department. He also exhorted the legislators to review the grants sanctioned under MLA funds to ensure that it is spent in time-bound manner.