Home / Cities / HP govt seeks help from states, UTs to evacuate stranded residents

HP govt seeks help from states, UTs to evacuate stranded residents

Nodal officers appointed by the HP government have requested the authorities of various states and UTs to suggest the movement, evacuation plan, and arrangements for stranded Himachal residents.

cities Updated: May 08, 2020 17:37 IST
Hindustan Times, Shimla
The state government has urged the authorities of other states and Union territories to make arrangements for evacuation of stranded residents.

The state government has written to various state governments and UT administrations to share the information on stranded Himachalis with a request to prepare a plan for their earlier evacuation through buses or trains as per the guidelines of the Centre, for which the state government will bear the expenses, a government spokesperson said.

He said that the nodal officers appointed by the HP government have requested the authorities of various states and UTs to suggest the movement, evacuation plan, and arrangements for stranded Himachal residents.

They have also asked to share the list of Himachal residents registered in their states/UTs, who wish to return to their home state.

The spokesperson said that as of now 52 Himachalis have registered for evacuation from Sikkim; 650 from West Bengal; 22 from Andaman and Nicobar Islands; 1,257 persons from Gujarat; 902 from Rajasthan; 41 from Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli; 3,499 from Haryana; 1,996 from Uttar Pradesh and; 788 from Bihar.

