HP logs 4 deaths, 171 fresh Covid-19 infections

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:05 IST

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 171 new coronavirus cases, taking the state tally to 7,831.

Of the new cases, 59 were reported in Kangra, 25 in Shimla, 20 in Hamirpur, 18 in Sirmaur, 13 in Una, 12 in Mandi, 10 in Chamba, eight in Solan, six in Bilaspur, five in Kullu.

The fresh infections have grown at a rate of 3.3% since the beginning of this month. Active cases have climbed up to 2,316 and 5,444 people have recovered so far.

In Kangra, District Congress Committee chief and former Nurpur legislator Ajay Mahajan and his wife Veni Mahajan were among 54 people found infected.

Mahajan said he followed all Covid-19 norms while being in public but somehow caught the infection. “I was having fever and sore throat for last four days and got our Covid-19 tests done, report of which came out positive,” he said, urging people who came in his contact to home quarantine and undergo test for Covid-19.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati also tested positive late on Monday and is in home isolation.

Eleven people have tested positive in Nahan town of Sirmaur district.

With 1,770 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra where 1,196 cases have been reported till date. Sirmaur has 1,070 cases, Hamirpur 680, Una 637, Mandi 554, Chamba 543, , Shimla 462, Bilaspur 425, Kullu 364 and 103 cases in Kinnaur district. Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district in the state as it has only reported ninteen Covid-19 cases till date.

Death toll 58

The virus claimed four more lives in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 58. Three deaths were reported at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla and one in Kangra.

Among the dead was a 75-year-old man from Totu area of Shimla town who was suffering from pneumonia. Another 55-year-old diabetic man from Sarkaghat of Mandi district also succumbed to the virus. A 57-year-old woman was the third victim. In Kangra, a 51-year-old man, who was suffering from type-2 diabetes died at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.