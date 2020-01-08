HP police constable exam scam: Kingpin admits to involvement in other recruitment tests

cities

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 17:37 IST

The kingpin of the Himachal Pradesh police constable recruitment scam, Bikram Chaudhary has admitted to helping candidates in recruitment exams of other departments too.

Chaudhary, a resident of Jawali, had surrendered before the Kangra superintendent of police on January 3 after remaining in the hiding for about five months. He is currently in police custody.

Sources in the police department said that during interrogation, Chaudhary revealed that he had helped candidates in the written examinations conducted for the recruitment of forest guard and jail warder too.

The impersonation racket was busted by the Kangra police during the constable recruitment exam conducted on August 11 last year when six youths from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, who were appearing as proxy solvers, were arrested. They were held from the examination centre set up at Paraur, near Palampur, where more than 11,000 candidates were taking exam.

So far, more than 30 people have been arrested in the case, including the aspirants who hired services of the imposters.

Police officers privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that Chaudhary had been involved in such activities for about six years and had kept his activities limited to Kangra district only to avoid detection.

Chaudhary would hire paper-solvers mostly from Haryana, where he studied till Class 12.

The imposters would use high-tech electronic gadgets such as micro-chips, bluetooth devices and earphones for the purpose of cheating in the exam. Chaudhary would charge ₹5 to 8 lakh from each aspirant to provide services of imposters.

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Vimukt Ranjan refused to comment on the revelations made by the accused. “It would be premature to say anything at this point of time. Police will come out with full details once the interrogation is over,” he said.