HP Police recruitment: 32% women, 33% men clear test

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:24 IST

The Himachal Pradesh Police Recruitment Board declared the result of a written exam for the post of constable on Friday. Of the 38,214 candidates that appeared, approximately 32% women and 33% men were able to clear the test.

A total of 12, 705 candidates qualified in the written test against 1,063 posts. As many as 2,477 candidates qualified for the position of female constables against 213 vacancies. Around 7,820 female candidates appeared for the test throughout the state.

As many as 30,394 male candidates appeared in the exam, of which 10,122 qualified against 720 vacancies. As many as 106 candidates qualified as drivers against 130 vacancies, while 25, 509 were disqualified.

The qualifying candidates will now take a personality test, which carries 15 marks.

At least 1,022 candidates did not take the exam despite applying for it. The highest number of candidates appeared in Kangra district while the lowest numbers of candidates were from tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti.

The written examination was conducted in 40 centres across the state on September 8. Applications for the written test were invited March 2019 onwards and the physical test was conducted in July. The last constable recruitment examination was conducted in 2017.

The written test was first conducted on August 11 but was cancelled after seven students were found cheating by way of proxies. To conduct the examination successfully and to prevent cheating, the police had to install jammers in the examination hall, the next time around. Closed-circuit televisions (CCTV) were also installed.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 22:24 IST