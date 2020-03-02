HP to receive heavy snowfall, rain from March 4 to 7

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:53 IST

Himachal Pradesh will be receiving heavy snowfall and rain accompanied by hail and thunderstorms from March 4 onwards as the state’s meteorological department has issued a yellow weather warning for 10 districts, excluding Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, for March 5 and an orange weather warning for these districts on March 6.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said, “Due to a fresh western disturbance, heavy snowfall and rain is likely to occur throughout the state from March 4 to March 7 and weather will remain dry after March 8 onwards.”

Precipitation occurred at isolated places throughout the state during the last 24 hours and minimum and maximum temperatures were normal.

Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 5.7°C while Kufri recorded 3.1°C.

Minimum temperatures in popular hill stations including Manali in Kullu district, Dalhousie in Chamba district and Dharamshala in Kangra district were minus 0.4°C, 4.8°C and 7.2°C respectively. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded minus 0.4°C.

Keylong recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.8°C and was the coldest in the state.