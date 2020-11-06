e-paper
HPPSC debars candidates from carrying purse during exams

HPPSC debars candidates from carrying purse during exams

Candidates will be allowed to carry only permitted examination articles in bare hands

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Adopting zero tolerance towards any unfair means in the examination hall, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has decided that candidates appearing for various examinations conducted by the commission, will be allowed to carry only permitted examination articles in bare hands i.e. pen/ pencils/ admit cards/ identity proof and copies of photographs” without carrying any pouch or purse.

HPPSC, secretary Ashutosh Garg said that during the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (prelim) examination, 2019, which was conducted on September 13 this year, a mobile phone was seized from a candidate inside the examination hall.

“Taking very strict cognizance of the same, the candidate has been permanently debarred for all future examination(s) of the commission including the HPAS 2019 exam. The information of said debarment is being sent to the Union Public Service Commission, New Delhi including all the state commissions and Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission.

In view of the above, the commission has decided that in the future, purse or any kind of pouch will be debarred from the examination hall,” said Garg.

“Any violation in this regard by the candidates shall be viewed seriously,” he added.

