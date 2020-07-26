e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HPU releases UG exam datesheet

HPU releases UG exam datesheet

cities Updated: Jul 26, 2020 18:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, released the datesheet for sixth semester examinations of undergraduate courses as per the UGC guidelines.

Exams are scheduled to take place between August 17 and September 8. Three-hour examination will be conducted in two sessions – 9am to 12am and 2pm to 5pm. Around 36,000 students are expected to appear in these exams.

HPU controller of examination Dr JS Negi said that 134 exam centres will be established throughout the state and candidates can get their roll numbers through online mode from the university website.

Colleges have been instructed to conduct exams in due compliance of the advisories issued by the central and state governments, and the district administrations, in view of Covid-19.

Principals and students are directed to check the university website for any changes in the datesheet.

All principals are requested to hold exams while strictly adhering to the guidelines and standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Union ministry of human resource development and department of higher education for conducting exams, adopted by the Himachal government and the HPU.

It has been decided to allow candidates who may be stranded in their native place to appear for the exam in nearby colleges. Principals have been requested to allow such candidates to take exam at their colleges.

Objections, if any, regarding clash in papers should immediately be brought to notice of the university through e-mail at conduct.hpu@gmail.com. No objections shall be entertained after July 30.

Principals are requested to ensure that keeping in view the pandemic situation, sufficient seating capacity is available.

top news
Rajasthan Guv reviews Raj Bhawan security ahead of Cong protest tomorrow
Rajasthan Guv reviews Raj Bhawan security ahead of Cong protest tomorrow
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report
Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
First evidence of tiger breeding in Assam sanctuary brings cheer for activists
First evidence of tiger breeding in Assam sanctuary brings cheer for activists
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In