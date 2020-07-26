HPU releases UG exam datesheet

cities

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 18:32 IST

The Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, released the datesheet for sixth semester examinations of undergraduate courses as per the UGC guidelines.

Exams are scheduled to take place between August 17 and September 8. Three-hour examination will be conducted in two sessions – 9am to 12am and 2pm to 5pm. Around 36,000 students are expected to appear in these exams.

HPU controller of examination Dr JS Negi said that 134 exam centres will be established throughout the state and candidates can get their roll numbers through online mode from the university website.

Colleges have been instructed to conduct exams in due compliance of the advisories issued by the central and state governments, and the district administrations, in view of Covid-19.

Principals and students are directed to check the university website for any changes in the datesheet.

All principals are requested to hold exams while strictly adhering to the guidelines and standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Union ministry of human resource development and department of higher education for conducting exams, adopted by the Himachal government and the HPU.

It has been decided to allow candidates who may be stranded in their native place to appear for the exam in nearby colleges. Principals have been requested to allow such candidates to take exam at their colleges.

Objections, if any, regarding clash in papers should immediately be brought to notice of the university through e-mail at conduct.hpu@gmail.com. No objections shall be entertained after July 30.

Principals are requested to ensure that keeping in view the pandemic situation, sufficient seating capacity is available.