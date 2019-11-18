HSC, SSC: Final exam dates announced

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:41 IST

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday declared the final written examination timetable for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC, Class 12) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC, Class 10). The exams will be held between February to March 2020. The HSC examination will start from February 18 and end on March 18, while the SSC finals will be held between March 3 and March 23.

“The detailed subject wise timetable is given on our website. Students should not follow any other timetable shared by any other source like websites or social media for the examination schedule. A detailed timetable of grade, orals, practical exams and other subjects will be declared before the examination,” said Ashok Bhosale, secretary, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

For SSC exams, from March 3 to March 9, there will be all language papers according to the preferences of students. It will be followed by Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences. The language papers for HSC are starting from February 18 to February 22 and remaining all papers is scheduled as per the streams taken by students.