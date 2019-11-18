e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

HSC, SSC: Final exam dates announced

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday declared the final written examination timetable for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC, Class 12) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC, Class 10). The exams will be held between February to March 2020. The HSC examination will start from February 18 and end on March 18, while the SSC finals will be held between March 3 and March 23.

“The detailed subject wise timetable is given on our website. Students should not follow any other timetable shared by any other source like websites or social media for the examination schedule. A detailed timetable of grade, orals, practical exams and other subjects will be declared before the examination,” said Ashok Bhosale, secretary, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

For SSC exams, from March 3 to March 9, there will be all language papers according to the preferences of students. It will be followed by Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences. The language papers for HSC are starting from February 18 to February 22 and remaining all papers is scheduled as per the streams taken by students.

top news
Eight soldiers stuck under snow after avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
Eight soldiers stuck under snow after avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities