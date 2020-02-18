HSVP launches drive against squatters in Sector 14 market

cities

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 21:26 IST

Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Tuesday evening carried out a drive against encroachments in Sector 14 market. The drive follows multiple complaints by residents and visitors to the market, who alleged that it was difficult to walk in the corridors and inside the market as hundreds of vendors had encroached the space.

A number of shopkeepers have also occupied space and were asked to vacate it, said HSVP officials.

Bharat Bhushan Gogia, estate officer 1, reached the market with HSVP staffers around 5pm, and met many shop owners and asked them to refrain from renting space in front of the shops in the corridors. He also asked the shopkeepers to vacate the corridor space as it was meant for walking and not for selling goods.

“The vendors operating from the corridors are illegal and this practice would not be allowed. We have issued notices to the shop owners, and videography of the area was also carried out. If encroachments are found and reported in future, then strict action would be taken,” he said, adding that the residents’ welfare association (RWA) and market association of Sector 14 have also been taken into confidence.

The authority also issued an email address on which the residents of Sector 14 can send complaints and share photos to the estate office 1 regarding problems related to encroachments, unauthorised vendors and haphazard parking.

The drive against encroachments will be carried out in all the markets under the jurisdiction of HSVP’s estate office 1 in the coming weeks, said the officials.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday continued its action against illegal development of colonies. A team of officials from its enforcement wing, assisted by the police, cleared around 59 acres of land on which an illegal colony was being developed in Jhundsarai village near Manesar.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that five earthmoving machines were deployed by the department to raze road network both metalled and kuccha on this land. “Fresh plinths that came up recently were demolished and boundary walls were removed. Besides, a large industrial shed that was coming up on this land and an office of a property dealer were also demolished,” said Bhath.

Referring to complaints of natural drain being destroyed by colonisers in Sehjawas village, where action was taken on Monday, the DTCP officials said that they have asked the revenue officials to demarcate the drain so that it can be earmarked properly. “We will take help from revenue authorities for the drain and also ensure that no registry of such illegal plots is carried out anywhere in the district,” Bhath added.