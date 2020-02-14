HT Impact: Residents of Konark Campus heave a sigh of relief as PMC commences work on sewage line

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 22:27 IST

PUNE At least 5,000 residents of Konark Campus Society and nearby housing societies, including Rosegarden society, can heave a sigh of relief as Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started work on drainage infrastructure upgradation. The sewage was contaminating the drinking water supply and causing health hazard.

At least 2,500-plus residents of Konark Campus Co-operative Housing Society in Vimannagar had in October 2019 claimed that overflowing drainages in the society are contaminating the drinking water supply and causing a health hazard. They had also written to PMC regarding the issue and sought immediate action on the matter.

After HT intervened in the issue (in a report published on October 5, 2019, ‘Shallow sewage lines has Pune’s Konark Campus drowning in filth’) the civic body has now started the work on drainage infrastructure in the area and will be spending Rs 40 lakh for the same.

Vinayak Shinde, PMC deputy engineer, said, “We have started work for laying the sewage line. The residents have taken a follow-up over the issue and we will gradually complete and resolve the problem in the interest of the residents to the best of our abilities.”

Shyam Kuddyady, a society committee member, said, “We are happy that the work has started and will be completed at the earliest. Konark Campus has deployed a 10 horsepower (hp) sludge pump to remove the sewage into the PMC gutter on the main road.”

“The problem is related to the sheer volume of sewage added daily which causes overflowing septic, choked drains and foul-smelling gutters. The bacteria in human waste has been infecting water and causing the outbreak of diseases. All these problems will now be a thing of the past due to the drainage infrastructure upgradation,” said Kuddyady.

Abhay Sinha, a society managing committee member, said, “The residents of the society can now heave a sigh of relief as the PMC has commenced work on the sewage lines. The sewage water was breeding mosquitoes, which in turn was causing dengue and chikungunya. Now we can get rid of these health hazards.”

Residents of Konark Campus organised a groundbreaking ceremony where MLA Sunil Tingre was also present. Tingre had intervened in the matter and ensured a solution to the problem.