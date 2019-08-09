Project Mumbai, partnered by HT, aims to achieve 100% voter participation by 2022

mumbai

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 02:19 IST

In an attempt to achieve 100% voter participation by 2022, a city-based not-for-profit, along with the State Election Commission, has launched a unique voter registration and mobilisation drive, ‘Shambhar Takke Shaii Mission 2022’, in partnership with HT.

In the first phase, the group will set up camps in 100 colleges of Mumbai in August and early September to enrol all unregistered voters in the state as well as those who have migrated to Maharashtra, but not transferred their voter identity to the state. Unregistered voters will be intimated in advance to bring required documents, which will be scrutinised by SEC-and Project Mumbai-trained volunteers, following which their registration would be completed. Similar camps would also be set up at large corporate establishments and housing societies supported by the Rotary District 3141. Awareness drives would also be conducted in schools to encourage children to urge their relatives to get registered as voters.

Mumbai University, through its NSS wing, and Monk Prayogshala, an independent research institution, have also joined the campaign, designed by creative agency Madison BMB.

In the second phase, the group aims to organise mass mobilisation drives to ensure every voter casts their vote. “For long, urban voters have been known to skip their duty to vote. Our study revealed that equally alarming are figures of people who are not even registered as voters. We felt that this would be a great measure to not only increase voter awareness but also facilitate stronger citizen participation,” said Shishir Joshi, CEO and founder, Project Mumbai.

Unregistered voters or those who wish to transfer their voter registration from some other city to anywhere in Maharashtra can also log on to www.projectmumbai.org and fill in their details, which would be processed by the SEC. The Election Commission of India (ECI), in a study in 2014, found that the voter registration gap among the youth (aged 18-19) in the state was at 61.62%, largely owing to lack of awareness or motivation to enrol as soon as they turn 18.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 00:05 IST