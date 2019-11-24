e-paper
Hubby wakes up to find constable wife hanging from ceiling; suicide suspected

cities Updated: Nov 24, 2019 15:59 IST
H T Correspondent
H T Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A woman police constable attached to the Talegaon Dabhade police station allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Indraprastha Society, Dehu road, sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The victim, identified as Saraswati Kisan Waghmare (29), was found hanging by her husband at 7.15 am on Sunday.

Her husband, identified as Vikas Pandurnag Zodage (35), a resident of Dehu road, in a statement before the police, said, “My wife was posted as a constable at Talegaon Dabhade and was on duty on account of Kartiki Ekadashi, on Sunday. She came home at 2am and went straight to the room upstairs. I told her to rest, but she did not respond. I fell asleep and awoke in the morning. At 7.15 am, when I went to her room, I found her hanging, after which I informed her colleagues and the police reached the home.”

Police inspector Amarnath Waghmode from Talegaon Dabhade issued a statement that the constable committed suicide due to a domestic dispute in the family. A case of accidental death has been lodged, he said.

