Huge rush at liquor shops on day 2 of lockdown 3.0

Huge rush at liquor shops on day 2 of lockdown 3.0

cities Updated: May 05, 2020 18:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Many liquor and wine shops in the city remained open for the second consecutive day on Tuesday amidst presence of police force and those who volunteered to manage the crowd.

Long queues were observed outside the wine shops in Baner, Aundh, Pashan, Deccan, Warje, Undri, Kondhwa, Wanowrie, Vishrantwadi and Hadapsar areas of the city. Huge rush made it difficult for police and those running the shops to maintain social distancing and discipline the crowds.

According to the state excise department, at least 300 wine shops were open in Pune metropolitan region. They estimated that more than 5,000 people made purchases.

Santosh Zagade, superintendent of police, state excise department, Pune said the rush was because consumers believe that the stock will get over soon.

“We expect the situation to drastically improve once people get their stock. Bulk buying will ensure that consumers stay indoors for a long time. We have appealed to liquor shop owners to take steps to maintain social distancing and other safeguards,” he said.

Sandeep Ghule, a dealer in Undri, said, “We ensured a proper queue was maintained and sold liquor to every person standing in the queue. Our stock is running out as consumers are going for bulk buying after 40-day lockdown.”

Tony Gomes, manager of a shop in Hadapsar, said that consumers will follow social distance norms more strictly in the coming days after the initial rush. “We request the police and excise authorities to visits liquor shops and instil confidence by extending support,” he said.

Priscilla Francis, a buyer, said. “I could not buy on Monday because of huge rush and long queue in front of the shop, but today I managed to get two bottles of liquor. The government’s decision is welcome as it provided us with our favourite drink during the lockdown period,” she said.

